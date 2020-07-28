Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ST. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.