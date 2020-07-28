Scotiabank Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $34.00

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.29 on Friday. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

