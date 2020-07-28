Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.68. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.07 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

