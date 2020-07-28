Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,589 Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of FPL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

