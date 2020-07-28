Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,696 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 157,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 155,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 86,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $304.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,074,338.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

