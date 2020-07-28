Royal Bank of Canada Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

