CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 305.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CEVA were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. CEVA’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

