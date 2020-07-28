Royal Bank of Canada Has $209,000 Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1,008.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $300,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,098 shares of company stock worth $2,828,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AMPH stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

