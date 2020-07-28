Royal Bank of Canada Has $210,000 Stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Oxford Square Capital worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 190.45%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.