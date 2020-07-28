P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $740.42 million, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

