Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Ardmore Shipping worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 258,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

