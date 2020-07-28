Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

