Royal Bank of Canada Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATH. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

