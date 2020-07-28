Royal Bank of Canada Sells 182,419 Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

