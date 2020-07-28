Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Holdings in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $351.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.45. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.02 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

