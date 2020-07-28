Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 482.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of New Gold worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,830 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in New Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,256,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 698,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in New Gold by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.