First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of First Financial Northwest worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 29.7% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

FFNW opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.52.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,745.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.