OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 39.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 403,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 27.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 175.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. OptiNose Inc has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

