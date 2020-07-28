Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $209,000 Stock Position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of IMPINJ worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 272.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 279,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 2,433.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 43.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PI stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. IMPINJ Inc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.01 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on IMPINJ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IMPINJ from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

