Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Tupperware Brands worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $5,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 351,891 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 575,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

