LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $6.01. LSI Industries shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,179 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 65.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

