FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, approximately 5,230 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sensata Technologies Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays
Sensata Technologies Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays
Scotiabank Boosts AT&T Price Target to $34.00
Scotiabank Boosts AT&T Price Target to $34.00
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P.
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P.
Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,589 Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd
Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,589 Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,696 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,696 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
Royal Bank of Canada Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report