Analyzing Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) & Its Competitors

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS: CHKAQ) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -96.80% -30.44% -1.53% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -49.37% -2.95% 2.94%

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion -$308.00 million -0.16 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $10.10 billion $587.15 million 7.15

Chesapeake Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 9 3 0 0 1.25 Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2775 10225 13769 468 2.44

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,289.08%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 47.47%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy competitors beat Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 13,200 oil and natural gas wells; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,448 one million barrels of oil equivalent. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

