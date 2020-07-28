Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

