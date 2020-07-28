Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 66,353 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.85% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.