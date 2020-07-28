Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.