Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBU opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

