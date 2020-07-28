Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

