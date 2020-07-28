Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

