Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

