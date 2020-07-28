Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in IDACORP by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 202,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in IDACORP by 962.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 128,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 116,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $9,814,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 236,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IDA opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

