Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $24,017,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.