Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

