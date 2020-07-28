Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 596 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 229,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

