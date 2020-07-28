Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Globe Life by 51.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 261.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $19,820,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Globe Life stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

