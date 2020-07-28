Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 77.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 226,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

