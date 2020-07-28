Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

