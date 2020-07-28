Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $226,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

