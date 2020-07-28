Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $251,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $70,923,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

