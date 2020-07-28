Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $142,032,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in BCE by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.