Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after buying an additional 1,905,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cognex by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after buying an additional 677,734 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,508,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,086,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

