Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 5.04. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

