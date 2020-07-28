Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VMware by 25.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 43.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $92,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock worth $24,599,838. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

