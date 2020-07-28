Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 506,995 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

CTRE stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.