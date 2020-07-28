Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,297 Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

FELE stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

