Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 330,307 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after buying an additional 52,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,921,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

