Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 26,323 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 101,232 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,928 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

LAZ stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

