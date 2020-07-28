1,997 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Primerica by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,186,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

