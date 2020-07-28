Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 623 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $956.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

