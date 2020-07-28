Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

